$!A hoppily ever after

Anthony HOP-kins
Mr. Hopkins was recently brought into the shelter after being lost or abandoned. This small bunny can be nervous at first, but will warm up to you over time. He is is neutered, good with children, patient, and ready to hop right into your family!
Trix
In addition to being super cute, Trix always has some tricks up his sleeve! He is playful, brave, adventurous and ready to sneak his way into your home. This silly rabbit is loved by everyone – he is neutered and gets along great with kids.