Confirmation at St. Stephen’s

WARWICK –As parents and other relatives looked on, 68 students who had completed a two-year course of study, beginning in seventh grade, recently received Confirmation from Bishop Gerardo J. Colacicco, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York.

In the Catholic faith, Confirmation is a Sacrament in which people already baptized receive the Holy Spirit to make them stronger Christians, as once granted to the apostles on the day of Pentecost.

The 68 youth who received confirmation were:

St. Stephen Confirmation Student List

Summer Adams

Jenna Alicea

Sophia Amato

Joel Andoh

Dillon Astbury

Aleah Baez

Kathleen Baird

Luke Beattie

Rocco Beltrone

Benjamin Blandino

William Boller

Abigail Broking

Greydan Bruckner

Colin Burke

Cavan Byrne

Noah Cabrera

Kate Castellano

Joseph Cerulli

Mya Chocallo

Lily Corcoran

MaryCatherine Cornine

Kristina Correa

Samantha Diltz

Xavier Jonny Fernandez

Nicholas Fiore

Jude Gawronski

Dominic Guzman

Brooke Kelley

Erin Kelly

Thomas Knox

Sienna Liggio

Steven Lewis

Gianna Lodato

Owen Machingo

Victoria Martinez

Emily Maybeck

Carly McLaughlin

Francesca Mikos

Maya Neil

Finbar O’Connor

Madison Olsewski

Joliana O’Neill

Nicholas Parco

Matthew Poje

Noah Randall

Colin Redpath

Kendal Riat

Sabrina Rivera

Brett Roberson

Emily Romig

Thomas Ronan

Ava Roome

William Roome

Hannah Sansone

Joseph Sanzone

Calogero Scaturro

Madison Scotto

Reagan Smith

Maeve Sutliff

Meghan Tennant

Ezequiel Torres

Amanda Torres

Matthew Tully

Lucas Wensley

Gabriella Wenz

Ashleigh White

Nicco Young

Abigail Yurchuk

