Confirmation at St. Stephen’s

WARWICK –As parents and other relatives looked on, 68 students who had completed a two-year course of study, beginning in seventh grade, recently received Confirmation from Bishop Gerardo J. Colacicco, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York.
In the Catholic faith, Confirmation is a Sacrament in which people already baptized receive the Holy Spirit to make them stronger Christians, as once granted to the apostles on the day of Pentecost.
The 68 youth who received confirmation were:
St. Stephen Confirmation Student List
Summer Adams
Jenna Alicea
Sophia Amato
Joel Andoh
Dillon Astbury
Aleah Baez
Kathleen Baird
Luke Beattie
Rocco Beltrone
Benjamin Blandino
William Boller
Abigail Broking
Greydan Bruckner
Colin Burke
Cavan Byrne
Noah Cabrera
Kate Castellano
Joseph Cerulli
Mya Chocallo
Lily Corcoran
MaryCatherine Cornine
Kristina Correa
Samantha Diltz
Xavier Jonny Fernandez
Nicholas Fiore
Jude Gawronski
Dominic Guzman
Brooke Kelley
Erin Kelly
Thomas Knox
Sienna Liggio
Steven Lewis
Gianna Lodato
Owen Machingo
Victoria Martinez
Emily Maybeck
Carly McLaughlin
Francesca Mikos
Maya Neil
Finbar O’Connor
Madison Olsewski
Joliana O’Neill
Nicholas Parco
Matthew Poje
Noah Randall
Colin Redpath
Kendal Riat
Sabrina Rivera
Brett Roberson
Emily Romig
Thomas Ronan
Ava Roome
William Roome
Hannah Sansone
Joseph Sanzone
Calogero Scaturro
Madison Scotto
Reagan Smith
Maeve Sutliff
Meghan Tennant
Ezequiel Torres
Amanda Torres
Matthew Tully
Lucas Wensley
Gabriella Wenz
Ashleigh White
Nicco Young
Abigail Yurchuk
