Warwick Valley Humane Society honors ShopRite

The 2021 Golden Paw Award was presented to Shoprite-Warwick on June 3.

The Golden Paw Award recognizes individuals or corporations who have contributed to the ongoing eﬀorts of the Warwick Valley Humane Society to safely house and care for the many homeless animals in our community until they find their forever homes.

“Shop-Rite has been so supportive over the years, always helping with our fundraisers and encouraging their customers to leave donations for the animal shelter in the specially designated area of the store. We are so grateful for their long lasting and ongoing support of our organization and our mission” says Celia Ross, Vice President.

Proudly accepting the award on behalf of ShopRite were Managers Justin Eltz and Tammy Basil who say “they appreciate all the hard work the animal shelter does for the animals and can look forward to our continued support.”