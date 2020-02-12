Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce readies for after hours mixer at Mattingly’ Tavern

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Programs Committee suggests you get your sports nostalgia fix in a charming ballpark-like setting reminiscent of Ebbets Field concourse or the Polo Grounds for an after hours mixer at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16-18 North Main St. in the Village of Florida.

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"With nine televisions showing every big game, more than 30 beers and ciders, five California and Italian wines on-tap, great bar food, Buzz time trivia, Texas Hold 'Em and New York Lottery,” said Mattingly’s Tavern Proprietor Tom Mattingly, “we are excited to showcase Orange County's premier sports bar. And we welcome the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce to our new establishment for this event.”

Chamber Programs Chair Janine Dethmers suggests guests pack plenty of business cards because, she said, “You just might hit it out of the ballpark and score some new business leads with professionals from around the region.”

Each guest will be eligible to win a variety of raffles and prizes and enjoy congregating around the live-edge bar-tops while sampling a complimentary selection of Mattingly’s concession style appetizers (cash bar available).

Mattingly’s Tavern serves a variety of bar food with a ballpark theme for lunch, dinner and in between meals seven days per week.

The cost to attend this social event is $10 for members, local chamber members and their guests, and $20 for non-members.

To make a reservation, call The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at 845-986-2720 or email: info@warwickcc.org.

- Roger Gavan