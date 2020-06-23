Warwick. ShopRite kicks off 12th annual veterans fund raiser

ShopRite’s 12th annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign, held at 35 stores throughout New York and New Jersey, will return Sunday, June 28, and run through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Donations will be collected at checkout at ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York, along with three New Jersey ShopRite stores, with all proceeds benefitting local veterans organizations.

“We’re proud to hold our veterans fundraising campaign for a 12th year to benefit our local heroes,” said Tom Urtz, vice president of operations. “With the ongoing support of our generous ShopRite associates and customers, we can continue to help countless veterans and their families.”

The campaign will benefit local veterans organizations including Tower of Hope, Hudson Valley Honor Flight, Committee for the Families of War Veterans, Orange County Veterans Food Pantry, Tri-County Council for Vietnam Era War Veterans, Unified Military Affairs Council and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, in addition to other local organizations that serve communities within ShopRite’s trading area.

In 2019, ShopRite raised $910,000 to benefit local veterans organizations. More than $5.9 million has been raised since the campaign’s 2009 inception.

Participating stores include ShopRite of Chester, ShopRite of Monroe and ShopRite of Warwick.