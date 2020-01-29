Warwick. Nancy Sardo is 2019 fourth quarter sales leader at Green Team New York Realty

Geoff Green, president of Green Team Realty, has announced that Nancy Sardo of Green Team New York Realty has won the 2019 Q4 Sales Leader Award.

“This is no small accomplishment as there are many top producers in our Warwick office," Green said in the press release announcing the results. "Nancy is an exceptional Realtor, a great businesswoman and a good friend to myself and many others in our community.”

Sardo has been listing and selling homes in Orange County since 2005. Her experience and eye for detail allow her to see potential in resales. And her knowledge as a new construction broker offers building as another option for the buyer who has exhausted the limited resale market.

She has earned her Associate Broker's License and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation. She is also an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR).

“It's a great group of professionals to work with, even in an independent, competitive industry," Sardo said. "We're in a business that changes day to day. However, 'setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.' This small but valuable quote from Tony Robbins goes a long way. I had a great year and most of all thank my family, friends, and the clients who are now friends. I have a "dream team" of colleagues to work with. Your referrals are the heart and soul of my business. I promise integrity, commitment, communications and trust.”