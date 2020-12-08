Warwick. House of Beauty and Product Junkie celebrate both anniversary and grand opening events

Nicole Ando Benoit recently celebrated her four years of success and growth of her hair salon, House of Beauty, at 313 Route 94 South. She also celebrated the official grand opening of her next door self-care beauty boutique, Product Junkie.

On Dec. 2, Town of Warwick Supervisor Michael Sweeton and members of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce joined owner Nicole Ando Benoit and her staff to celebrate both occasions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The salon’s clean, comfortable and friendly atmosphere keeps clients coming back month after month,” said Ando Benoit, who also serves on the Board of Certified Master Hair colorists. “And we are so excited to present our new retail store conveniently located in the adjacent space.”

Product Junkie, she explained, provides clients with paraben free, cruelty free, ethically sourced professional products to keep you looking your best.

Ando Benoit added that Product Junkie will provide professional consultation for hair and makeup merchandise upon appointment. The staff is extensively educated and ready to help with any questions you have about makeup application, skin care or hair styling.

“We value environmentally conscious companies and support our local merchants,” she said.

“Follow us on Instagram and Facebook. And stop in for a sample of some of our favorite products, while supplies last.”

For additional information or to make an appointment call 845-987-8396 or visit nicoleshouseofbeauty.com.

- Roger Gavan