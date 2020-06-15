Warwick Coalition teams with local pharmacies

Warwick Coalition Youth Coordinator Francesca Bryson worked with local pharmacies to promote the proper ways to dispose of drugs and medication.

Due to police not taking back unused drugs and medication due to the pandemic, the coalition partnered with local pharmacies on Deterra Drug Deactivation bags.

These environmentally friendly pouches contain organic additives and microbes that break down the medications in the form of pills, patches or liquid. Over time the plastic pouch disintegrates leaving behind the release of water, carbon dioxide and a small amount of organic biomass.

These bags were distributed to four local pharmacies: CVS Pharmacy in Warwick, Akin’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Warwick, Price Chopper Pharmacy on Route 94, and the Florida Pharmacy on North Main Street. The next time you are in to pick up your prescription please ask the pharmacist for a free Deterra bag courtesy of the Warwick Valley Coalition.

Proper drug disposal of unused medications can prevent the negative and toxic impacts on our environment. Safely disposing of prescription medication can reduce the risks of accidental poisonings.

According to the CDC and Prevention, medications are one of the most common poison exposures in the US. Properly disposing of your unused or expired medication can prevent public safety issues such as accidental poisonings, overdoses, misuse and abuse.