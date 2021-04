“Faith’s Closet” provides a dignified shopping experience for community members to purchase gently used and reasonably priced clothing for men, women, children, and infants. Hosted by Warwick Reformed Church, the store operates in faith that God has provided a way for us to “Change Lives by Christ’s Love” in our community. Open to the public Sundays from 12:30-3:30 pm. Please bring your own shopping bag. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays from 9 am-Noon. Visit church website for Covid Procedures and donation instructions. www.warwickreformed.church 845-986-4517.