Warwick. Blue fashion shop on Main Street to cease operation

Blue, a men’s and women’s fashion shop at 21 Main Street and the sister store of Style Counsel, 19 Main Street, has closed its doors.

"Our lease was up" said co-owner Tim Mullally. "We were open for ten years but given the uncertainty with everything going on with this pandemic we felt the prudent thing to do was to downsize and consolidate."

Mullally and Bob Maxwell have been in the retail business since 1991. Their mission is to interpret current fashion trends and make them understandable and wearable and to offer quality merchandise at a great price along with excellent customer service.

“You will still be able to find all the boho chic fashions at Style Counsel,” said Mullally. “We have a fully stocked store ready for our customers when shops are open again.”

In the meantime he suggests you can like their Style Counsel Face book page and go to their website www.Stylecounsel.net where they will be updating regularly with new fashions.

- Roger Gavan