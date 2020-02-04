From the moment you begin your approach to this nearly 15-acre retreat, you will feel connected to the natural elements surrounding you.

Set far off the road, privacy is yours as you wind through the stone wall lined drive to reach this handsome contemporary Cape Cod style home set among the trees.

Bordered by protected farmland, your sanctuary is secure.

Once inside you won't help but notice the natural wood raised panels, wood and tile floors and walls of windows that flood the home with light.

The spacious gourmet kitchen will be appreciated by all who enjoy cooking. The kitchen with dining area overlooking outside views beckons you to entertain and socialize with family and friends.

Your living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings flows into a comfortable sun room complete with French doors leading to a large deck for grilling and outdoor fun.

A covered breezeway leads you from the main house to an added bonus space built over the two-car garage - perhaps for your home office, art studio, music room, meditation room, yoga, pilates or guest suite.

If gardening is your hobby, you will appreciate the multiple fenced areas which will also keep your smaller pets saf, and the open fields will allow you to bring your horses.

Tucked away in a hidden oasis you will find a heated salt-water inground pool, complete with a 1200 SF pool house with bath and storage.

Use it as your recreation space, gym, game room, the choices are limitless.

Nature lovers will be enthralled with the four-season paradise with hiking, access to protected bird sanctuary, cross-country skiing, gardening, and autumn breezes, this special place is conveniently located in Hudson Valley's desirable Orange County and is within 50 miles to the George Washington Bridge.

Enjoy nearby Village of Warwick shops and farm-to-table restaurants, farmer's market, award-winning schools and library, wineries, breweries, golf, hiking the Appalachian Trail, skiing, spas and so much more just minutes from your home.

Contact Kim Starks for an appointment by calling 845-986-9898.

