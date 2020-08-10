Sam’s Meat Warehouse donates to Hugs for Courage

Stephen Kitar, owner of Sam’s Meat Warehouse in the Village of Florida presented a check for $2,000 to Carmela Borrazas, co-founder with Nicole McCormick of Hugs for Courage on July 28.

The contribution was a percentage of proceeds made in the Warwick Relief Market, a program designed to give business owners some additional revenue during the pandemic restrictions.

“With that $2,000,” said Borrazas, “our Veterans, military and first responders would be able to have fun at the Hugs for Courage’s golf outing held this past Monday, August 10. They sacrifice so much while on the frontlines. When they stood up, others sat down; the memories from those times can be both rewarding and haunting. Let’s not forget our heroes, our Frontline Warriors.”

For additional information visit Hugs for Courage on Facebook.