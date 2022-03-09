Roomy ranch on park-like property

WARWICK -- One-level living with room to grow, this three bedroom, two full bath ranch is ready to move in. An inviting rocking chair front porch welcomes and invites you and your guests to relax and enjoy the view. Once inside you will find warm comfortable spaces perfect for visiting with friends and family.

The spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace opens to the dining room for ease of entertaining and socializing, and a well designed kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, large pantry, and plenty of cabinets. Watch nature unfold from inside while enjoying your morning coffee and casual meals, and in warmer weather your large deck with awning will be where you’ll spend many an afternoon and evening.

The bedrooms are well proportioned, and the main bedroom has a private bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and double-sink vanity located on the first floor for your convenience. Beautiful hardwood floors and a great layout for entertaining are among the offerings here.

Taking care of the laundry is a breeze with the laundry closet on the main level. Loads of storage and a place to exercise can be found in the lower level, with access to your two-car garage.

Set on 1.8 private park-like acres, this home is located just minutes to Warwick’s shops, restaurants, schools, farm markets, and parks; plus you’ll enjoy nearby hiking, skiing, golf, wineries, and breweries. Don’t miss your chance to own a home in Warwick. This property will be your little slice of heaven within 45 miles of the GW Bridge. If you’re ready for a change, contact Kim Starks for an appointment and make yourself at home!

Essential information:

Address: 234 Bellvale Lakes Road

Price: $449,000

Taxes: $10,043

Agent: Kim Starks

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

845-258-7290

Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio at sales@strausnews.com.