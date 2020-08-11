Restaurant owners donate to Backpack Snack Attack

This past March, when, due to the restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic, all restaurants closed and only Take Out orders were allowed, Tony Sylaj, owner and Nick Ahmetaj, his partner, decided they wanted to give back to the community during these trying times..

They agreed to donate 5 percent of their sales to Backpack Snack Attack, a local charitable program designed to insure that needy children always have enough to eat on weekends, when they’re not in school.

The program is available throughout the school year to public elementary schools in Warwick, Florida, Pine Island, and Greenwood Lake and there are approximately 300 children currently enrolled.

“These two men,” said Backpack Snack volunteer Len Singer, “have long been big community supporters and have hosted multiple fundraisers for Backpack. There have been nine fundraising dinners hosted by Grappa with all proceeds going to Backpack as well as many gift certificate contributions and active involvement in Back to School Month”

The $5000 will help purchase school supplies for the upcoming year.

This past year over 300 children had 12 to 13 nutritional snacks delivered weekly to their home while school was closed.

“Backpack Snack Attack could not exist without the support of the Town of Warwick business community,” he added.