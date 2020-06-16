Ready for a lifestyle change?

Welcome home to Warwick Grove: Warwick’s award-winning community for active adults.

This Amity model features hardwood floors, high ceilings, two bedrooms on the first floor, including a master bedroom en-suite, private laundry, two-car attached garage, and ample closet space.

Enjoy comfortable get-togethers in the spacious living room with gas fireplace and quiet time in your private den, perfect for office work, reading, watching movies, or being creative. The dining room blends seamlessly with the kitchen for ease of socializing and entertaining, whether casual or formal. You will find more than enough space in the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets.

An added bonus is the second-floor space with a full bath ~ private guest space, media room, or hobby room.

Outside, you will appreciate the rocking-chair front porch and private patio. Warwick Grove offers a neighborhood center, heated in-ground pool, fitness center, game room, and more. Close to Village of Warwick shops, cafes, restaurants, farmer’s market, and Library (voted the best Small Library in America).

Enjoy nearby golf, skiing, spas, wineries, and shopping. Imagine having all of this and being within 1 hour to NYC. If you are ready to make a change, this is the perfect way to get the new year off to the right start.

You will not find a better place to call home than this thriving community with all of the amenities you have been searching for in one attractive package.

Contact Kim Starks and Steven Wing for more information by calling 845-986-9898 or take a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/PFN2pYkEhtg