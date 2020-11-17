Rand Realty celebrates partnership with ribbon cutting

Marsha Rand, founder and President of Rand Realty, and Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, announced on Sept. 30 during a joint virtual meeting that the two real estate companies have joined forces in the creation of a new partnership in the Greater Hudson Valley region.

The announcement finalizes a partnership between Rand Realty, the No. 1 real estate brokerage firm in the Greater Hudson Valley, and the nation’s largest independently owned brokerage firm, Howard Hanna.

And on Thursday, Nov. 12, members of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce joined CEO Matt Rand and Branch Manager Rachael Heiss along with agents and staff at the 25 Railroad Avenue Warwick office for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“When I opened Rand Realty in 1984, my vision was to build a brokerage devoted to agents and homeowners alike,” said Marsha Rand. “Howard Hanna is a company that shares that mission. Because of that, and because of our shared experiences as family-owned businesses and industry innovators, I am very excited about the future of Rand Realty, now Howard Hanna | Rand Realty. By combining our expertise, we can create an even more exceptional real estate experience.”

Casey added that the partnership would advance Howard Hanna’s strategic growth plan to be one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the United States.

“This union brings together leading real estate industry professionals from two of the most respected and trusted family-owned companies in the business and blends them into one unified industry leader,” she said.