Pennings Farm Cidery will open for the season on Saturday, April 10th from noon until 8 p.m., with a live performance from Marco Ferreira from 2-5 p.m.

Patio dining and indoor dining are offered by a new online reservations system and include table service. Popular additional outdoor lawn seating is available for walk-in guests on a first-come-first-served basis. Hillside lawn seating offers scenic views of the surrounding apple and peach orchards, with no table service and no reservations accepted.

Pennings Cidery takes a yearly winter break to focus on cider production. This winter also saw the construction of an addition to the barn, housing an expanded production facility to allow for increased on-site canning of Pennings ciders, and expanded commercial kitchen space. The annual opening is anticipated by many locals, as well as visitors who make their way back to Warwick, for popular activities like tastings and apple picking. The reopening coincides with the newly blossoming peach and apple trees surrounding Pennings Cidery.

Pennings is located at 4 Warwick Turnpike.