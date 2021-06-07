Paradise awaits along Wawayanda Creek

An impressive four-bedroom, move-in ready colonial with four baths nestled away on five private acres along Wawayanda creek within the Warwick School District is a commuter’s dream.

This stunner of a property has everything you’re seeking and more. Get ready for the wow factor from the first moment you see this gorgeous home with its inviting covered front porch connecting to a sun drenched three season room wrapped with walls of windows.

This is a home that knows how to make a statement with a two-story foyer graced with gorgeous hardwood floors that run continuously throughout the open floor plan. It’s as if everything has been done with you in mind.

A large walk-up unfinished attic with windows, oversized bonus room and walk out full finished basement with bathroom provides all the additional living and flex space one dreams of so you can make all of your grand plans a reality. You’ll feel the solid craftsmanship the minute you step inside. You can rest easy knowing that this is a well-built home; the pride of ownership shows throughout. With a bit of updating, you can easily make this the home of your dreams.

A gorgeous master bath with a skylight, jetted soaking tub and separate stall shower is one reason to really love this home. There’s a gorgeous master bedroom to go with it complete with tray ceiling and walk-in closets. A beautiful bedroom with gas fireplace overlooks the backyard. A new boiler was installed in 2019.

Opportunities like this don’t come along often, especially in this market! Schedule a showing by calling Jennifer DiCostanzo at 917-916-9995 for an appointment.