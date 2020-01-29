Orange County holds volunteer recruitment at the Arboretum on Feb. 11

Montgomery. The Friends of the Orange County Arboretum will host a “Volunteer Recruitment” meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Ottaway Education Building at the Arboretum. Prospective volunteers will learn about the variety of year-round opportunities available at the Arboretum. These include greenhouse work, weeding in the gardens, crafting and helping with educational programs. Participants will also have a chance to meet veteran volunteers, as well as the Arboretum Horticulturist Peter Patel. Advanced registration is required and, in the event of inclement weather, a snow date has been set for Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. If you are interested in attending, RSVP to Linda via email at JDL3@frontiernet.net. The Arboretum is located within Thomas Bull Memorial Park at 41 Grove St., Hamptonburgh.