Move Physio celebrates first anniversary

t’s an important milestone for any business

On Friday, March 6, at a time when local businesses had normal hours, Mayor Michael Newhard and members of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce joined Dr. Justin Sullivan and his wife, Jessica, their staff, associates and clients to celebrate the first anniversary of Move Physio at 2 Overlook Drive in the Village of Warwick.

Sullivan explained that Move Physio combines the most contemporary and integrated concepts in Manual Physiotherapy and Osteopathy with those of strength, conditioning and functional movement.

Services to communities, employers and athletes include strategies and tools to effectively manage chronic and acute pain, mobility and stiffness, and treatment of injuries.

“Our commitment to clients and referring physicians,” he said, “is seen in state-of-the-art therapy techniques, commitment to continuing education, attention to quality and high standard of care.

Move Physio services include consultations, evaluations, physio treatments and premium physio treatments.

“We believe,” added Jessica Sullivan, “that continuity of care is a foundational element in the success with our clients. While our staff is always working together as a team to enhance the experience, you will always receive care from your own Physio. This ensures that each treatment can begin exactly where the last session left off to maximize results, and that you know exactly what to expect with each treatment.”

For additional information, or to schedule an in-office consultation at one of our locations; 2 Overlook Drive in Warwick or 360 Route 17M in Monroe, visit movephysio.com or call (845) 810-0078.