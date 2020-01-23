Motivated seller

The price can't get any lower at 90 Four Corners Road.

After a recent price reduction, the time is now to make this charming property yours.

Located in a park-like setting, this lovely country Cape Cod style home is set on an acre of land with large old trees, ideal for an artist's retreat.

Inspiration is found all around you in this magical setting. This property is the perfect backdrop for all of your creative efforts and you can't help but feel at home here.

Every window features an even more beautiful view.

This sprawling home features a spacious living room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining friends and loved ones.

There's also an eat-in kitchen and a large great room or artist studio with cathedral ceilings awash in natural light.

There are two bedrooms, an office and sewing room, two full baths and a one car garage.

Everything you require is found here in abundance with ample room to create your masterpieces. Just bring your ideas and make this space your own.

A partial unfinished basement affords more storage space.

You will also appreciate the convenient location close to schools and shops. Recreation is also close at hand with state forests, golf, skiing and even a water park close by.

If you are ready to make a change, this home is a nice place to do it with a price that you can afford and all of the amenities you have been searching for in the town you love.

Contact Catherine White for an appointment by calling 845-986-1151 and get ready to meet your new home!

