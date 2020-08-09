Just reduced and priced to sell

Welcome home.

Upon entering through electronic gates, a tree-lined drive leads to a custom-built 4,513 square-foot home and farm in a private, park-like setting complete with pond.

A center hall Colonial with extensive detailed trim work, gourmet kitchen with fire place, commercial gas range, convection oven, stainless steel appliances, granite and custom cabinetry are among the offerings here.

This is a home with room to spare with four bedrooms, five baths plus five walk-in closets, pantry and a full attic for added storage space.

From the security system to the auto transfer house generator, custom upgrades provide every convenience to work, play and relax within this private enclave.

A six-stall custom 36-foot by 48-foot two-story barn with camera system, 30-foor by foot-40 (2,400-square-foot) two-story oversized garage for your toys and the farm equipment that conveys.

Discriminating buyers will adore making a splash in the huge pool and outdoor living space for all of your entertaining needs.

Other upgrades include the cathedral ceiling, energy star windows, and a whirlpool bath in the master bedroom suite.

Invite your guests to stay awhile with a finished basement with full bath and kitchenette plus private office with separate entrance to enable work from home.

This home gives you exclusive access to 84 acres of riding.

Turnkey property, the best of country living in Warwick within an hour of New York City.

Contact Marie Nick and find out how to make this home yours. Call 845-544-6572 and get ready to love your life.

