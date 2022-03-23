Johndrow retires after 15 years as Chamber executive director

In a letter, Michael Johndrow announced his retirement at the end of April as Warwick Chamber of Commerce executive director after 15 years.

He recalled being new to Warwick in 2006, “a restless soul, looking to find something meaningful to do as a next chapter in my life.”

He had just retired as the school superintendent of a newly merged district, Sullivan West, in Sullivan County, he said. At that moment, when the Chamber opportunity emerged, he recalled thinking, “Why not?”

“It has been without a doubt one of the most gratifying experiences of my life. I have come to love all that is the Warwick Valley, and both the business and personal relationships that I have acquired through the years,” Johndrow wrote.

He offered no explanation for his decision to retire now, but leaving the area is not his plan.

“My wife and I plan on staying in Warwick,” he said, “so we hope to see you around from time to time. Where else would we want to be?”