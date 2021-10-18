How to reduce your workload

Is your business spending too much money on your energy bill?

Find out how you can reduce your overhead expense when Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc. delivers a free online seminar offered next Wednesday, October 27 by The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce: “Energy & Cost Saving Solutions for Your Small Business” live on Zoom from 12-1 p.m.

Presenters of Orange & Rockland and Nexant, Inc. will navigate you through an informational session to explain the current offerings of their Business Direct Install Pathway program.

Participants will gain a knowledge of energy efficiency pathways, territory profile, how funding works, and more.

Following the presentation, guests will also have the chance to get answers to their own questions.

Located in the northwestern suburbs of New York City, Orange & Rockland provides energy for more than 300,000 households and businesses in six counties in New York and northern New Jersey. Founded as the Rockland Light & Power Co. in Nyack in 1899, they merged with Orange and Rockland Electric Company in 1958 and became Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. With their subsidiary, Rockland Electric Company, they became wholly owned by Consolidated Edison, Inc.in 1999.in 1999.

The “Energy & Cost Saving Solutions for Your Small Business” event is part of a series of online educational seminars and workshops offered by The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The online event is free to the public.

To register for this Zoom seminar, guests must contact The Chamber at 845-986-2720 or email: info@warwickcc.org.