Historic Village of Warwick house with character

WARWICK -- Set on a corner lot in the Historic District of Warwick’s desirable Village is this circa.1895 English style Tudor. The “Devonshire” was modeled after a traditional English cottage by Architect Clinton Wheeler Wisner, who was a prominent figure in Warwick and esteemed architect of many houses in the area.

This home’s original and unique one-of-a-kind features can still be seen throughout, with detailed period moldings, beautiful beamed ceilings, original historic decorative stenciling, wood floors, diamond paned and stained-glass windows, built-in nooks, and distinctive accents that blend harmoniously with modern day updates. French doors separate the family and living rooms with plenty of touches that add warmth and character throughout the home, including a library nook that allows your imagination to soar.

This home offers a relaxing sunroom with walls of windows, large eat-in kitchen with timeless white cabinetry and plenty of counter space, sizable mudroom with separate entrance, home office, walk-up attic, and a detached 2-car garage with unfinished space above. The dining room includes a butler’s pantry with built in storage perfect for preparing your guest’s beverages and serving with style. Graced with stone patios, the yard is ready for your vegetable and English gardens, with plenty of space for outdoor fun and entertaining.

You cannot help but notice the home’s picturesque setting and sidewalks allowing for easy walkability to village parks and other amenities. Located within a few short blocks of Stanley Deming Park, schools, Village of Warwick shops, cafes, restaurants, seasonal farmer’s market, award-winning library, art and music events, and nearby golf, skiing, hiking, biking, wineries and breweries. Come home to Warwick and enjoy Village life!

Essential information:

Address: 11 Linden Place

Price: $579,000

Taxes: $13,300

Agent: Kim Starks

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

845-258-7290

