Hef’s Hut adds golf simulator, pool table, heated patio--and attracts Warwickians

VERNON, NJ - Great Gorge Golf Club, in Vernon, New Jersey, has opened Hef’s Hut, the rebranded restaurant at the golf course clubhouse. Included in the rebranding are new features, including a pool table, dartboard, jukebox, and pub furniture. The 1000 sq. ft. patio enclosure, propane heaters, and lounge furniture flank a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

On Friday, January 21, Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell and members of the Warwick Valley and Vernon Chambers of Commerce joined Great Gorge Golf Club Director David Killin, managers and staff to celebrate the new features at Hef’s Hut with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We originally started with the concept of just adding the golf simulator,” said Killin, “but as soon as we saw the amazing lounge area created by the outdoor furniture, the ability to use our massive patio during the winter months, and the opportunity to turn the venue into a destination all its own, Hef’s Hut was born.”

The golf simulator offers access to 30 different golf courses, swing data to aid in personal lessons or off-season practice, and various skills competition modules to create a family-fun activity for golfers of all levels. The Great Gorge Golf Club team is also offering a simulator league with various competitions and prizes for winners.

“This past summer,” added Killin, “we enhanced our menu, added two exclusive beers from our own Great Gorge Brewery brand, and continued to make enhancements to the golf course. But we felt Vernon could use an additional pub in the neighborhood offering authentic barbecue cuisine and winter-time entertainment.”

Hef’s Hut is open to the public every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00-8:00 p.m., offering lunch and dinner opportunities for area residents. The Golf Simulator will be available daily, and reservations can be made at the Great Gorge Golf Club website: greatgorgegolfclub.com.

Great Gorge Golf Club has a history

The Great Gorge Golf Club was originally built and opened in 1970 by Hugh Hefner and operated as the golf course and country club for The Great Gorge Playboy Club, which included the adjoining resort hotel, not currently in use. In 2016, the Koffman family purchased 600 plus acres containing the golf club, and the 27-hole golf course was brought back to life and manicured back to its original glory as a championship-worthy course. Additional businesses on the acreage include the TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park and amenities such as Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill.

