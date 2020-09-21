Hans Gross steps down as Berkshire Hathaway partner

Vernon. Hans Gross, chair and managing partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gross & Jansen Realtors, is stepping down from these roles to focus more on client services and consulting. Gross opened his first New Jersey brokerage in 1990, establishing offices throughout Sussex County, N.J., and Warwick, N.Y. “I have always focused on building trust in relationships with both our clients and our agents, and that is what has kept us so successful over the years,” Gross said. “We have been fortunate to weather the many challenges the industry has faced due to our devoted client base and our outstanding agents”. Company president Karen Glowacki, the 2019 Sussex County Association of Realtors’ president and 2019 Sussex County Association of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year, has worked with Gross from the beginning. “It’s been such a privilege to have learned the business from such a stalwart leader, and I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of such a cornerstone Sussex County business,” she said. Gross leaped at the opportunity to obtain the Berkshire Hathaway franchise when Warren Buffet first offered it eight years ago. “I know that Hans will always be available to answer a call for guidance from the Agents of the Company that he has so lovingly built along with his wife, Jean’s support,” Glowacki said.