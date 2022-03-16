Grand views, cutting edge design and technology on 6 acres

WARWICK – A mid-century one-of-a-kind, modern sky view house with a modern design is calling. When the ordinary just won’t do, Five Peach Tree Lane beckons. Come home and enjoy twelve-point-six acres of privacy and an ideal location just minutes to the village of Warwick. A move in ready, four-square-foot, four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home with an open floor plan offering majestic views of the Hudson Valley.

Come and be impressed from the first moment you are welcomed home through the foyer. This home is drenched in sunlight with sought after technology, solar panels, radiant heat, hardwood floors and central air. Three-story floor to ceiling windows and sweeping decks are among the amenities here.

A gourmet eat-in kitchen with giant granite island, built in homework station, subzero and wolf appliances plus pantry makes this one a win for any family. Here you will have endless cabinets and your very own dumbwaiter. There’s laundry off the kitchen for your added convenience. A banquet sized dining room includes a water fountain and three-story views. A first floor primary bedroom with bath and private deck will make you feel like royalty.

The second floor loft has 180-degree views and over-sized bedrooms and bountiful storage. There’s also a gym and indoor Endless Pool. A third floor bonus room is unfinished and has infinite possibilities. The Skyview home is what dreams are made of so make yours a reality today. Every floor is saturated with mid-century modern design and high-tech infrastructure.

Essential information:

Address: 5 Peach Tree Lane

Price: $1,250,000

Taxes: $14,800

Agent: Tammy Scotto

Green Team New York Realty

Office: 845-208-9928

