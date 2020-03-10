Get your Irish up

It’s time to join the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce for the social networking event of the spring season.

On Wednesday, March 25, the chamber will hold an after-hours business mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Blarney Station Bar & Restaurant, 10 Railroad Ave., in the Village of Warwick.

The Chamber Programs Committee invites you to meet, greet and socialize with business professionals from around the region in a relaxed pub setting where you can take a break from the workday and sample some hearty hors d’oeuvres. And also enjoy draft beers and cocktails with extended happy hour discount pricing.

“All of us at Blarney Station,” said owner John O’Connell, “are looking forward to having The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce get their Irish up!”

Nestled in the cozy Warwick Village alongside the historic rail line, Irish-owned Blarney Station brings an authentic touch of the Emerald Isle to town.

The menu marries Irish fare with inspired continental cuisine using fresh local ingredients. Lunch and dinner are served seven days a week and there is an Irish brunch on Sundays.

A large gathering room offers an expansive area to accommodate private parties of all sizes.

The cost to attend this social gathering is $10 for Warwick Chamber members, local chamber members and their guests, and $20 for non- members.

To make a reservation, call the chamber at: 845-986-2720 or e-mail info@warwickcc.org.

- Roger Gavan