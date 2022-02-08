Eden with charm, herb garden, office and heat pump

WARWICK - Do you appreciate vintage homes? Then don’t miss this charming, classic salt box, circa 1810, in the Hamlet of Edenville. Everything has already been done with you in mind so you can just pack your bags and make yourself at home.

The current owners have done a complete top to bottom quality rehab and lovingly maintained the home. The pride of ownership is evident with every turn you take about this home. With two bedrooms, one full bath and over 13-hundred feet of living space, you have everything you need to make it a great life. The home features standing seam, copper roof and wide plank, pine floors throughout the house.

The living room features a large fireplace that originally had a beehive oven, dining room with beautiful built-in cupboard, sitting room and two bedrooms. The kitchen and bath have been remodeled and central air was added. Heating and cooling is by electric heat pump for added energy efficiency.

A one car detached garage has an attached 150 square foot studio/workshop that would make a perfect home office. The magical grounds contain flower, herb and vegetable gardens, a copper water feature, rock walls and a blue stone walkway.

A commuter friendly location just off Pine Island Turnpke makes it easy to get where you need to go. This home is the perfect jumping off point for weekend adventures with shopping, restaurants, ski resorts and even a water park within a short ride away.

Contact Christ Staritz for an appointment to see this one in person by calling 845-258-0054.

Essential information:

Address: 35 Edenville Road

Price: $425,000

Taxes: $5,015

Agent: Chris Staritz

Howard Hanna Rand Realty(845)258-0054