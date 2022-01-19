Eco-luxury home by the woods

CHESTER – Welcome home to pure luxury! Treat yourself to five-star resort-style living in this custom ranch three bedroom, four bath home situated on five acres, located just an hour from New York City. Thirty Cardinal Lane offers a flexible floor plan with additional versatile rooms that will suit your needs. Eco-conscience in design, it’s NYSERDA-certified green and features modern foam insulation and geothermal power that utilizes the earth to heat and cool the interior. You’ll have 12 zones of heated radiant floors, enjoy lower utility bills, and minimize your carbon footprint.

Arriving via the circular driveway, you enter an open floor plan designed with separate wings for privacy. At the heart of the home, a stately stone Xtrordinair fireplace warms the great room that overlooks the gourmet kitchen and opens to the great outdoors. Even the most discerning home chef will delight in a Sub-Zero built-in, commercial double ovens, and every top-of-the-line appliance needed for a fabulous entertaining experience.

Reach for a selection from your own wine cellar and relax on your expansive limestone patio, perfectly positioned for amazing views and privacy. Take a refreshing dip in the gorgeous infinity pool, mingle with guests on the sun deck while enjoying lively conversation around the fire pits, and cap off the night with a soothing soak in the hot tub off the master bedroom.

Agricultural zoning offers options to farm, raise animals, or keep horses for riding the surrounding acres of this woodland retreat. Among many other benefits of this unique home is a handsome wet bar, surround sound, a full basement, oversized three car garage for the hobbyist at heart and a greenhouse. You’ll be in the Warwick School District and ideally located to enjoy skiing, boating, and hiking. Farmers markets, orchards, wineries, breweries, and LegoLand are nearby, plus Sugar Loaf and Warwick Village are minutes from your door.

Experience the superior lifestyle most people only dream of from this stunner of a home. Come explore this impeccable private estate while you still can! Call Jennifer Dicostanzo for more information about this one of a kind home at 917-916-9995.