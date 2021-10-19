Calling all investors and business owners

Opportunity is knocking and the clock is ticking.

If you have been on the hunt for a new space for your business or are just looking for expansion opportunties, this could be the one you have been searching for.

Want to be part of a thriving business community in Warwick? A commercial lease is available at Mitchell Corners Shopping Center with various businesses including Bagel Shop, laundromat, eyeglass store, pizza shop, restaurant and stationery store. The only business missing is yours. Whether you are looking to open a store, restaurant or service the surrounding community, there is a space for you here and you won’t believe how perfect it suits your business.

This rental is $3,000 per month plus triple net available now. Take advantage of low rent in a prime location with a spacious parking lot. The owner is willing to divide the available space into two stores, each about 900-square-feet.

This is a great location for your business with plenty of foot traffic and opportunities for growth right in the heart of Warwick. Main Street and Route 94 are just a stones throw away. This well maintained strip mall is perfect for an individual with an eye toward solid growth opportunities.

If you’ve shied away from real estate in the past, this complex will open your eyes. This one must be seen to be believed.

Contact Catherine White for more information and to schedule a tour by calling 845-986-1181.