Big house, barn, pastures and mountain views

WARWICK - Enjoy the complete privacy and beautiful views from this 11-point-seven acre, four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in the town of Warwick. Nature surrounds you as you relax on the front porch, enjoying the mountainous views or stunning sunsets. This private retreat has everything you have been looking for in a home with a serene location that will be the envy of all.

The back of the home abuts Mt. Eve. A large red barn with five stalls, tack room, second well and three outdoor pastures make this one a great choice for a horse lover. The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with more than enough room to work. Features like the granite center island, Viking stainless steel appliances and cabinets galore make this a great choice for anyone who loves to cook.

Other features include a dual woodburning fireplace in the family room and living room. There’s a formal dining room, half bath, private laundry room, exercise/office room, hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The master suite and bathroom include a sauna. Three additional large bedrooms and ample storage, plus an attached two car garage make this one a winner.

This spacious home features over 43-hundred-square-feet of living space. Rest easy knowing you will have all the space you need to stretch out and relax and focus on the things that matter most in your life. Commuters will appreciate the ease of getting to Route 94, 84 and the New Jersey line, with Union Corners Road just a stone’s throw away.

Call Angela Murphy at 845-987-4897 for an appointment and make yourself at home.

Essential information:

Address: 21 Sargent Road

Price: $969,900

Taxes: $18,891

Agent: Angela Murphy

Green Team New York Realty

845-987-4897

http://greenteamhq.com/

