Area attorney plans estate service seminar

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to take the guesswork out of managing future what-if scenarios for your family and assets by learning first-hand from a top local attorney about why planning your estate is not just a trust or will.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Estate Planning Lawyer Valerie Zammitti of Zammitti Law, PLLC will explain why it is important to first plan for your individual protection and that of your assets in the event of incapacity during a free online seminar offered by Chamber titled, “Estate Planning: Not Just a Trust or a Will,” live on Zoom at 4 p.m.

Backed by over two decades of legal experience and multiple degrees, founding partner Valerie Zammitti, JD, MBA, LLM, runs her asset protection law firm by helping clients plan for the changing needs of their families and businesses.

Zammitti Law offers focused services in estate planning and administration, elder law, Medicaid, veteran benefits, special needs planning, income, estate/inheritance, gift tax, and business law. The firm serves a wide range of clients throughout the greater Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey metropolitan areas.

The “Estate Planning: Not Just a Trust or a Will” event is part of a new series of online educational seminars and workshops offered by The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The online event is free to the public.

To register for the Zoom seminar, guests must visit www.warwickcc.org or contact The Chamber via email: info@warwickcc.org