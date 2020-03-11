Ulster County resident tests positive for coronavirus in Orange County

An Ulster County resident tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at a facility in Orange County, officials said.

A patient at Crystal Run in Middletown tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to the facility, staff followed the stringent response plan, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.

The plan allowed the facility to quickly identify and take action with the patient, working in conjunction with local public health authorities.

A spokesperson for Crystal Run could not provide further details about the patient’s gender, age or condition.

Orange County Health Department spokesman Justin Rodriguez said the patient lives in Ulster County, but was diagnosed in Orange County.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said Wednesday afternoon that because the patient does not live in Orange County, it is not considered to be a case in that county.

She said she believed that the patient was sent back to Ulster County following the diagnosis and that Orange County still does not have a confirmed case.

Crystal Run identifies itself as the largest medical service provider in the region, which serves Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

“Crystal Run is committed to doing everything possible to minimize the spread of coronavirus in our community and will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and DOH to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community,” the announcement said.

The organization is a multi-specialty group practice with more than 400 providers at 22 practice locations, addressing more than 50 medical specialties, according to the organization.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.