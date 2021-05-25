Orange County Covid-19 Vaccine Resources

■ There will be a pop-up vaccination site offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Harriman State Park’s Lake Welch May 29 - May 31. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The park will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

■ Those unable to use or without access to the internet should call the Orange County Office of the Aging for assistance: 845-615-3700

■ All state-run sites, including the one at SUNY Orange, are now accepting walk-ins for first doses on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those with appointments are prioritized. To make an appointment at a state-run site, visit ny.gov/vaccine and clicking “Find an Appointment at State-Run Vaccination Sites” This will bring you to a screen that shows availability at state run vaccination clinics. Click “Get Started” at the bottom of the screen, then fill out the eligibility form. After completing the form, you will get a listing of clinics with availability and links to schedule an appointment.

■ You can also try to find an appointment at a state-run vaccination clinic by calling the state hotline: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

■ To see upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by the Orange County Department of Health, visit: orangecountygov.com/2038/vaccine

■ Check appointment availability at Garnet Health by visiting garnethealth.org. Then, on the red banner with Covid vaccine information, click “Learn More and Schedule Yours.” Then, scroll down to the red “book online” button and follow instructions to check for and book an appointment.

■ Make an appointment or check walk-in availability at Middletown Medical by visiting: middletownmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at Crystal Run Healthcare locations by visiting: www.crystalrunhealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccine

■ Check availability at nearby Wal Marts by visiting: walmart.com/pharmacy and click “Covid Vaccines.”

■ To check availability at local Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com, click “Schedule Covid-19 Vaccine” and follow directions.

■ Check availability at nearby CVS pharmacies at: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

■ The Price Choppers in Middletown, Warwick, and New Windsor are taking walk-in vaccination appointments for those 18 and up. Calling ahead is recommended. Find more information at: pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/new-york.

■ Check availability at nearby Stop & Shops by visiting: stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy. Scroll down and click “New York” and follow directions.

■ Check availability at nearby Hannafords at: hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine. Scroll down and click “New York” and then click “Schedule an Appointment.”