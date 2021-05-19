William E. Tinsman Sr., a lifelong resident of Matamoras, Pa., died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at home. He was 93.

Son of the late Charles R. Tinsman and Bertha Brown Tinsman, he was born on Nov. 21, 1927, at the home of his parents in Matamoras. Bill attended and graduated along with 17 other individuals from Matamoras High School in 1945.

Shortly after his graduation he was called to service for his country and served in the U.S. Army at the General Headquarters of General Douglas McArthur during the initial occupation of Japan following the end of World War II. While a teenager still attending high school, he became employed as a part time clerk for the Grand Union Company in Port Jervis at the corner of Sussex and Ball Street (Present day M&T Bank).

Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned home and resumed his employment as a full-time clerk with the Grand Union. Bill worked his way up the ladder becoming Assistant Manager and then General Manager in 1957. In 1959 he opened the new Grand Union store on Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis (Present Day Dollar General). He worked at that location as the general manager until his retirement in 1989 when he had accrued 46 years of service.

Upon his retirement Bill was employed at the Pro Shop at Eddy Farm Golf Course for the next eight years. As most young people did in the Tri State area after World War II, he enjoyed roller skating at Joyland Beach in Port Jervis, where he met the love of his life, the late June P. McCreery. They were married on March 14, 1954 and celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to her death on June 26, 2012. He missed her dearly and has now joined her in eternal rest.

Bill was a lifelong Democrat and served on the Matamoras Borough Council from 1958 to 1974. He was instrumental for bringing up the borough to the modern standards at that time. He also served on Board for the Matamoras Municipal Authority. He was a member of the Matamoras and Westfall Fire Departments and was active in both departments in his earlier days. He is also a member of the Hope Evangelical Free Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. His wife and he traveled throughout the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean.

As a lifelong citizen whose ancestry goes back to the early days of Pike County, he was well known throughout the tristate area. He was among the last survivors of the Greatest Generation from Matamoras. He always had fond memories and good stories to the tell of the old days of Matamoras, Milford, Westfall and Port Jervis.

Bill is survived by his children, William Tinsman Jr. and Susan Briggs. both of Matamoras; his cousin, Marjorie Bloom of Warwick, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his older, brother Charles H. Tinsman; older sister, Catherine M. Johnson; and his younger sister, Frances B. Williams. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law Lance Briggs.

Due to current Covid conditions a memorial service will be announced by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, and conducted later in the year. Interment will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Matamoras.

In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Matamoras or Westfall Fire Departments.