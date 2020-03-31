William “Bill” Kraham of Warwick, and formerly of Greenwood Lake, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh with his loving wife by his side. He was 77 years old.

Born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Alice (Collins) and William Kraham.

Bill proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was an M.P., honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal E4. Bill was honored and proud to go on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight #24 to Washington, D.C., in October 2019.

He worked for the Ironworkers Union Local 40 for 50 years. Finally retiring for the third time in February 2019; he loved his job and the people he worked with.

Bill was a member of American Legion Post # 1443 inWarwick.

He enjoyed working, gardening and traveling, but most of all, his family was his love and passion. Or, as his good friend, Bruce Rohner said: “He filled many roles: Grandfather, dog walker, landscaper, woodsman, mixologist and an even-minded gentleman.”

He was the best, though, at being grandfather to his five grandchildren: Spc. John-Michael Ryan, Matthew Sean Ryan, Cassidy Rose Blaha, Miranda Leigh Blaha,and Eliza Mary Blaha. And we can’t forget the many other kids who loved and called him Grandpa Bill, Uncle Bill or just Grandpa; he adored all of “his kids” as he so lovingly referred to them.

His family's statement reads: “Summing up Bill’s life in just a few paragraphs is almost impossible! There are just not enough words to describe the man he was and there is no form of measurement to describe how much he was loved and will be sorely missed by all (especially by his faithful, furry companion, Molly).”

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Goldsmith Blaha); son John-Christopher Blaha and his wife Nicole of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Joan Marie Ryan and her husband Sean of Greenwood Lake; five grandchildren; and brother Robert Kraham.

He was predeceased by his wife Gerelyn Kraham and sister Madeline Byrnes.

Due to the corona virus restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Stephen’s Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 with Bill’s name in the memo. One-time donations can also be made, with Bill’s name in the “optional” box, at www.hvhonorflight.com/donate.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.