William A. Teague of Warwick passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home. He was 77 years old.

Born in Far Rockaway on July 30, 1943, he was the son of Robert and Clementine Teague.

William was self-employed as the owner of WAT Inc., a flooring company in Oceanside.

William is survived by his wife Myra; son Anthony Teague; daughter, Nikki Teague and her wife Jacqueline Colon; six grandchildren: Rebecca, Samantha, Stephanie, Steven, Kelly and Chase; two great grandchildren, Lola and Marley; brother Neil; and sisters Jebbie and Val; cat Jazzy and fish Bruno.

Memorial Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.