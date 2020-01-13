Walter S. “Butch” Carroll of Greenwood Lake passed away peacefully with his loving children by his side on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. He was 79 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 21, 1940, the son of to Gertrude (nee Freudenberger) and John Carroll.

Walter worked as an alcohol and substance abuse counselor with Richard C. Ward Addiction Treatment Center in Middletown.

Walter was a member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge.

Walter loved going on family vacations. He was proud of the tomatoes he grew in his back yard, sharing them with family and neighbors.

Walter was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and also a Tiger Woods fan.

Walter is survived by his daughters Lorraine Mitchell of Greenwood Lake and Nicole Mea and her husband Louis of Hewitt, N.J.; son Lawrence Carroll and his wife Joan of Blandon, Pa.; grandchildren: Jacqueline Carroll, Nicholas Carroll and Raquel Mea; as well as his brothers Richard Carroll of Brooklyn and Robert Carroll of Flushing; and sister-in-law Elaine Galante of Greenwood Lake.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Tina De Vivo.

Visitation was held Jan. 15 at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A funeral service was held Jan. 16 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center. P.O. Box 18819. Atlanta, GA 31126, Shriners Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.