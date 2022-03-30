Walter Otto Lindecke, 94, a long time Warwick resident, died peacefully on March 8, 2022, in Wilton CT.

Born in Cobbel Germany in 1927 to Otto and Anna Lindecke, Walter moved with his family to Cobelskill, NY, when he was eight years old. There, he met his high school sweetheart Evelyn Dox, with whom he built his life in Warwick NY, followed by Belleair, FL and finally Wilton, CT. He graduated from Adelphi University with a BA in Business Management and had a long and distinguished career in business, retiring from the Warwick Savings Bank.

If you asked Walter where his home is, he would say Warwick, as it was there he lived for 54 years. In Warwick he and Evelyn raised two children while he worked at the Warwick Savings Bank and Evelyn as an elementary school teacher. Some of his most joyous times could be found at the Warwick Valley Country Club, enjoying golf and life with a fine group of friends- many of whom were his golfing and tennis buddies- and their families.

Walter was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Dox Lindecke, and his brother, Werner Lindecke. He is survived by his daughter Beth Lindecke Kohl (Russ), of Wilton, CT, and son, James (Jennifer Pierson), of Peapack, NJ, as well as four grandchildren: Max Kohl, Celia Kohl, Hannah Lindecke and Nellie Lindecke.

A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at Talmadge Hill Community Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Talmadge Hill Community Church, 870 Hollow Tree Ridge, Darien, CT 06820.