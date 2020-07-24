Tonino Castracane died peacefully at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was 89 years old.

The son of Pio and Agata Castracane, he was born in Villa Santa Maria, Italy on April 10, 1931, and came to this country as a young teen. He was a veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Army and served in Germany. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Prior to his retirement, Tonino worked as a maitre’d at Il Gattopardo in New York City.

After his retirement, he spent many years living in Hemlock Farms, Hawley, Pa., before moving to Warwick. He was a lover of nature and the outdoors. He loved to do bird calls and animal sounds.

He also loved to go fishing and as a result, so did his children and grandchildren!

Tonino is survived by his son John P. Castracane of Warwick and daughter Linda A. Belokostolsky and her husband Denis of Warwick. Cherished by five grandchildren: Elliot J. Belokostolsky of Warwick; Jonathan E. Bittner of Philadelphia, Pa.; Eric J. Belokostolsky of Burlington, Me.; Vanessa M. Miller and her husband Rob of Hawley, Pa., and Cynthia A. Caruso and her husband Tom of Malvern, Pa., and four great grandchildren: Lily, Robbie, Matteo and Gabriella.

He was predeceased by his wife Elena a year ago and two daughters, Gabriella Bittner and Marcelle Castracane.

Sincere appreciation and gratitude go to those who cared for Tonino at Mt. Alverno Center and Schervier Pavilion. He survived quarantine four times (never complained) and never fell victim to COVID-19.

Visitation was held July 19 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 20 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Entombment followed the mass at The Evergreens Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.