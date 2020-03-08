Theodore Schaefer of Frostproof, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in The Palms of Sebring in Sebring, Florida. He was 85.

The son of Theodore and Blanche Sayre Schaefer, he was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in West New York, N.J.

He was a retired carpenter and the former owner of Schaefer Ceilings in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

He was the widower of Lorraine Butera Schaefer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navym serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his beloved children: Valerie Williams (Richard Boyce) of Frostproof, Fla.; Theodore J. Schaefer (Doreen) of Goshen, N.Y.; Mark Schaefer (Michele) of Old Forge, Pa., and Scott Schaefer (Cindy) of Milford, Pa. He is also survived by his sisters Genevieve Cooper of Warwick, N.Y., and Jeanne Pfiester of Spicewood, Texas.

He is further survived by his 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers George and Forest and his sisters Blance, Lola, Juanita and Kennis.

Interment with Military Honors was held March 7 at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements by Strong-Basile Funeral Home Greenwood Lake (845-477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com).