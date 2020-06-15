Thaddeus J. Sobiech, Jr.

Thaddeus J. “Teddy” Sobiech Jr. of Middletown, N.Y., formerly of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 65.

The son of the late Thaddeus J. Sobiech Sr. and Theresa Osczepinski Sobiech, he was born on March 31, 1955 in Goshen, N.Y.

He is survived by his daughter, Blaise K. Sobiech of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; Thaddeus “TJ” Sobiech III of Westtown, N.Y.; former wife, Gigi Sobiech-Swales of Rock Tavern, N.Y.; brother, Thomas Sobiech & wife Robin of Pine Island; brother, Leon Sobiech & wife Alice of Texas; several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Predeceased by his beloved Pomeranian dog Luscious.

Public Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19 from 5-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is a current occupancy limitation inside our building which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times and all people entering are responsible for their own facial covering. Everyone present must maintain social distancing at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

