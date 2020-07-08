Ted VanLuvender of Warwick passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was 61 years old.

Born in Pequannock, N.J., on Dec. 30, 1958, he was the son of Freda (Berger) and Richard Elias VanLuvender.

Ted is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly (nee Manicone); son Ted Jr; daughter Kylie.; siblings Sherry Canger and her husband Michael, Patricia Templeton and her husband Bill, Richard VanLuvender and his wife Lorraine, Daniel VanLuvender and his wife Jennifer, Kim Sullivan and her husband David; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Ted was a hard worker from a very young age, having many jobs within the construction field.

He was a lover of all animals throughout his entire life and got to spend the last five years with his best friend, his dog, Blu. Ted loved to travel and was always looking for a new adventure. A trip he always reminisced about was traveling cross country with his brother in his early teen years.

Ted loved the water and has always been a boating enthusiast. These last two summers he got to spend most of his time on his pride and joy: the Donzi boat.

His children’s fondest memories growing up will always be spending the night dancing to his favorite tunes.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Pets Alive! 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.