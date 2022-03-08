Suzanne Schubert of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was 87 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, on November 18, 1934, to Joseph Goyette and Doris Phillips Goyette, Suzanne was active at the Warwick Senior Citizens’ Club. She was a primitive rug hooker. She will be dearly missed.

Suzanne is survived by her three daughters: Deborah Ryan of Hewitt, NJ, Susan Daly of Bronxville, NY, and Linda DeCrescente of Wilmington, NC; her grandchildren: William Ryan, Michelle Kiasevicz, Jennifer Knauss, Nichole Hoefler and Alana Daly; her great-grandchildren: Devyn, Kayla, and Kodie Ryan, Payton, Gwyneth and Johnny Kiasevicz; and her great-great-grandson Adrian Ryan. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband William Schubert.

Per Suzanne’s wishes, private arrangements were made.