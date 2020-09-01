Susan M. Gaucher of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at home. She was 61.

The daughter of Bernard Mitchell and Bernice H. Mitchell, she was born on Dec. 13, 1958, in Moline, Illinois.

She is survived by her mother Bernice Mitchell; her siblings Vickie Geagan, Bryan Mitchell, Kate Mitchell and Madeline Tretout; her children Michael, Justin, Allison, Kevin (Max) and Dylan; and 13 grandchildren.

She loved music, reading, art, puzzles,and caramels.

She hosted the greatest parties and enjoyed her family’s endless inside jokes and invented holidays.

She was possibly the greatest Christmas cookie baker of all time.

As per her wishes, cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida NY Youth Sports. Please make a check payable to Florida Little League, PO Box 695, Florida, NY 10921. In the memo section, please write In Memory of Susan Gaucher. Once all of the donations have been collected the Florida Little League will evenly distribute a portion to the Florida Youth Soccer Program.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.