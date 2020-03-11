Susan Anna Schuler of Warwick passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 73 years old.

Born on Feb. 14, 1947, in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of Lois (Reinhart) and Samuel Boyd.

Susan was an artist, community advocate and home manager.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Douglas; daughter, Tammy Schuler of Warwick; sons Tom and his companion Karen Pinto of Wurtsboro and Todd of San Diego, California; grandchildren: Ayden Williamson, Olivia, Thomas Jr., Caleb, Cameron and Cali Schuler; sister Jacquelyn Fessenden, her husband David and their two sons; sister-in-law, Mary Boyd and her daughter; and numerous additional relatives extending from Western New York and Central Pennsylvania.

She was predeceased by a son, Troy J., and a brother, James Boyd.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14 , from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m., at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, Kings Highway in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.