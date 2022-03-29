Scott “Chief” Trzcinski, of Middletown, NY, entered into eternal peace, free from pain on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was 58.

The son of the late Ronald Trzcinski and Dorothy Wares Trzcinski, he was born on May 25, 1963, in Bronx, NY.

Chief was known for his generous nature, love for his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his best friends and brothers, Christopher Trzcinski (Tracy) and Richard Deacon; nephew Nick; his aunt Florence and Uncle Tony and many cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31st from 4-8pm and on Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A service will be held at noon on Friday, April 1, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the Florida Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ukrainian Relief.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

