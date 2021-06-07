Sarah Lane, a longtime resident of Warwick, passed away unexpectedly at St. Anthony Community Hospital on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was 78 years old.

Born on July 9, 1942, in Orange, N.J., Sarah was the daughter of Leon and Ruth Williams.

A graduate of SUNY New Paltz, Sarah was an art teacher and elementary school teacher in various settings, including the Navajo Reservation in Tohatchi, New Mexico; at a Department of Defense Overseas Dependent school in Okinawa, Japan; and in the Warwick Valley School District and Harmony Christian School.

Sarah was an active member of the Warwick Reformed Church, serving on consistory and as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

As an artist, Sarah was a member of the Warwick Art League for more than 40 years and enjoyed painting the sights of Warwick. Sarah lived her love of nature through gardening, hiking, kayaking and many outdoor adventures.

Sarah is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years Bill; her three sons: Jim and his wife Leanna of Coplay, Pa., Dan and his wife Cara of Camas, Washington, and Andrew of Warwick; and five grandchildren: Julianne, Amanda, Avery, Griffin and Mason.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, followed by a 11 a.m. Memorial Service at the Warwick Reformed Church.

Memorial donations may be made in Sarah’s name to the Warwick Reformed Church 16 Maple Ave. Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.